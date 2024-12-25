Exclusive footage from AZAL airplane crash site in Aktau (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. As reported, a passenger airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC on a Baku-Grozny flight crashed near Aktau City in Kazakhstan.

According to preliminary data, 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, which was flying Baku-Grozny and crashed near Aktau.

As many as 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the crashed airplane.

Trend provides an exclusive video report from the scene of the accident: