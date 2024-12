BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. AZAL has released the list of the crew members of the plane that crashed in Aktau.

Trend presents the list of crew members:

1. Kshnyakin Igor

2. Kalyaninov Aleksandr

3. Aliyeva Hokuma

4. Asadov Zulfugar

5. Rahimli Aydan

Earlier today, a passenger Embraer 190 aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.