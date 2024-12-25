Azerbaijani parliament speaker condoles with families of airplane crash victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the crash of the AZAL plane flying Baku-Grozny, Trend reports.

She shared a publication on X in this regard.

“The news of the loss of life as a result of the crash near Aktau of an airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines has shocked each of us. I express my deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the publication of Gafarova reads.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel