No deliveries of injured or deceased from Aktau plane crash expected today - AZAL rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. There is no expectation of the delivery of the injured or the bodies of the deceased from the plane crash near Aktau today, the press secretary of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Nermin Khalilova, told reporters, Trend reports.

“Since the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines [AZAL] plane occurred in Kazakhstan’s territory, investigations are still ongoing there,” she said.

She emphasized that official agencies would provide the public with detailed information once the investigation is concluded.

Khalilova also added that the relatives of the victims are donating blood at the General Prosecutor's Office, and 14 people have been sent there.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.