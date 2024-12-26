Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan marks day of mourning over AZAL plane crash

Politics Materials 26 December 2024 00:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan marks day of mourning over AZAL plane crash
Photo: AZERTAC

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau.

The order was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane flying the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. Preliminary reports indicate there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 6 Kazakh citizens, 3 Kyrgyz citizens, and 16 Russian citizens on board.

AZAL confirmed that the Embraer 190 carried 62 passengers and 5 crew members, bringing the total number of people on board to 67.

