Plane crashing in Aktau passed last full inspection in October - AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The last full technical inspection of the plane that crashed near Aktau was conducted in October of this year, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend.

According to AZAL, the Embraer 190 aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 and manufactured in 2013, had completed a total of 9,949 landings and accumulated 15,257.22 flight hours before the crash. The aircraft’s serial number is 19000630.

"The aircraft's most recent full technical inspection was conducted on October 18, 2024. Since then, it has accumulated 671 flight hours. The captain, Igor Kshnyakin, who was in control at the time of the crash, had extensive experience with over 15,000 flight hours, including approximately 11,200 hours as captain," AZAL stated.

Earlier today, a passenger Embraer 190 plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, the passengers included 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia.

AZAL announced that the Embraer 190 plane, which crashed in Aktau, was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members, bringing the total number of people on board to 67.

Azerbaijan has declared December 26 as a day of mourning in response to the tragedy.