Türkiye stands ready to provide any support to Azerbaijani and Kazakh brothers - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Türkiye is deeply grieved by the crash near the city of Aktau (Kazakhstan) of a passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flying from Baku to Grozny today, the publication of Turkish Foreign Ministry on X said, Trend reports.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured in connection with this disaster. In these difficult days, we are ready to provide all possible support to our Azerbaijani and Kazakh brothers,” the publication reads.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board the plane Embraer 190, which was on the Baku-Grozny flight that crashed in Aktau.