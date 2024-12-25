Russian president offers his sympathies to Aktau plane tragedy victims' families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the crash of the AZAL airplane flying Baku-Grozny in Aktau, Trend reports.

According to the information, opening the informal meeting of the heads of CIS member states, Putin noted that as a result of the airplane crash, there were dead and many injured.

“The tragedy happened today in Aktau. An airplane crashed; there were dead, and many were injured. I would like to express condolences on your behalf to the families of the victims and all the injured. Let's hope for their recovery,” Putin said.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

