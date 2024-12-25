Kyrgyz nationals survive crash of Azerbaijan's AZAL airplane

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 25. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were onboard the plane of AZAL Airlines, which crashed on the Baku-Grozny flight to Aktau, survived, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“A total of three citizens of Kyrgyzstan were taken to the hospital in Aktau City, Kazakhstan," the information says.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

