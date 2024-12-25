Jordanian MFA expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over airplane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigrant Affairs of Jordan expresses deep condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan over the crash of the AZAL airplane near Aktau, the published statement of Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigrant Affairs said on Facebook, Trend reports.

"The spokesperson of the Ministry, Sufyan Al-Qudah, emphasizes Jordan's support for the government and people of Azerbaijan over this tragic incident. He expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the publication reads.

To note, today AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, six citizens of Kazakhstan, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, five crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

