Iran removes restrictions on WhatsApp and Google Play

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace has decided to lift restrictions imposed on the country's most used platforms, WhatsApp and Google Play, as a first step, the statement of the press service of the Iranian president said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is noted that a meeting of "Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace" was held the previous day under the chairmanship of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baghir Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chairman Ghulamhusein Mohseni-Ejei.

The meeting considered the review of policies related to several restrictions in the virtual sphere and put forward the comments of relevant bodies.

The meeting also highlighted the support for localized platforms.

To note, amid social protests in Iran over the years, restrictions have been imposed on most foreign platforms and applications.

The lifting of the restriction that currently applies to the two platforms mentioned above is seen as a step towards removing the restriction imposed on other platforms.