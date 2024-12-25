Albanian PM offers condolences to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan over recent plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, expressed condolences to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan following the crash of an aircraft owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the Kazakh city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"On behalf of Albania, I join our saddened friends in extending my condolences to our brotherly countries, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and my heartfelt wishes for peace to prevail throughout their region," PM Rama shared in a post on his X page.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.