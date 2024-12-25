Plane crash in Aktau to be completely studied before discussing causes - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The reasons for the crash are not yet known to us. There are various theories, but I believe it is premature to discuss them. The matter must be thoroughly investigated, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in connection with the plane crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

"According to the information provided to me, the AZAL airline plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, changed its course due to worsening weather conditions and began heading toward Aktau airport, where the crash occurred during landing. There are videos of the plane crash available in the media and on social networks, and everyone can watch them. However, the reasons for the crash are not yet known to us. There are various theories, but I believe it is premature to discuss them. The matter must be thoroughly investigated. A criminal case has been launched by the Prosecutor General's Office, and naturally, the Azerbaijani public will be regularly informed about both the results of the commission's work and the progress of the criminal case," President Ilham Aliyev said.