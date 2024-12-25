Azerbaijan sets sights on cutting-edge research lab for artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan plans to establish a new artificial intelligence laboratory, Trend reports.

According to the single web portal on public procurement, the project will involve the purchase of equipment and related services necessary for the creation of the Industry 4.0 acceleration center and the artificial intelligence laboratory.

The preparatory work for the project has already been completed by the "Construction Supply Union of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Bakinity Distribution Limited Liability Company (LLC) has been entrusted with carrying out the work, and a contract worth 603,200 manat ($354,825) has been signed with them.

Bakinity Distribution LLC, registered in 2008, is represented by its legal representative, Eldar Gambarov, and has a charter capital of 100,000 manat ($58,823).

