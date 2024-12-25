Russian diplomats aid AZAL jet disaster compatriot survivors in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Russian diplomats have been sent to Aktau to verify information and help their compatriots who survived the passenger plane crash of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing today, Trend reports.

She emphasized that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide information promptly as it becomes available.

"The Russian side is maintaining close contact with the relevant ministries and departments of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," Zakharova added.

To note, today AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, six citizens of Kazakhstan, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, five crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

