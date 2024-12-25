Baku-Grozny plane rerouted to Aktau due to fog in Russia's Grozny before crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A passenger plane, an "Embraer 190" operating the Baku-Grozny flight, was diverted to Makhachkala and then to Aktau due to fog in the capital of Russia's Chechnya before crash, Trend reports via Russian media.

Earlier, the mediareported that the plane, operating the Baku-Grozny flight, had signaled an emergency.

"The plane flew to Makhachkala due to the fog, and from there to Aktau (Kazakhstan), we have no further information," the media added.

