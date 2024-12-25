Uzbekistan temporarily suspends activities of its Zaamin airport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 25. Uzbekistan has temporarily suspended the activities of its Zaamin airport, Uzhydromet (the state governing body authorized for the solution of tasks in the field of hydrometeorology in Uzbekistan) told Trend.

The airport is undergoing the second phase of repair and modernization work to accommodate large airlines.

In addition, work is underway to modernize meteorological devices.

The completion of the above-mentioned work and resumption of passenger reception at Zaamin Airport will be announced additionally.

On September 1, 2023, Uzbekistan opened its Zaamin airport in the Jizzakh region.