Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan temporarily suspends activities of its Zaamin airport

Uzbekistan Materials 25 December 2024 15:35 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 25. Uzbekistan has temporarily suspended the activities of its Zaamin airport, Uzhydromet (the state governing body authorized for the solution of tasks in the field of hydrometeorology in Uzbekistan) told Trend.

The airport is undergoing the second phase of repair and modernization work to accommodate large airlines.

In addition, work is underway to modernize meteorological devices.

The completion of the above-mentioned work and resumption of passenger reception at Zaamin Airport will be announced additionally.

On September 1, 2023, Uzbekistan opened its Zaamin airport in the Jizzakh region.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more