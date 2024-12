Dutch Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on jet tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The recent report of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) jet disaster has profoundly startled and saddened us, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, Pauline Eizema, shared in a post on her X page, Trend reports.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," the Ambassador said.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the plane that crashed in the city of Aktau.

"According to preliminary information, there were 37 Azerbaijani, 6 Kazakh, 3 Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane," the ministry said.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the "Embraer 190" plane that crashed in Aktau, making a total of 67 people.

