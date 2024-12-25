ICESCO Director-General extends condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over plane crash in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik has extended his condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we have received the devastating news of the tragic crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines airplane near Aktau, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives.

On behalf of ICESCO and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to Your Excellency, to the bereaved families, and to all affected people during this difficult time. We share in your grief and stand in solidarity as you face the sorrow caused by this tragic event.

We pray for the souls of the departed to rest in eternal peace and for the injured to recover swiftly. May Allah (SWT) grant strength and patience to the families and loved ones affected.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect", the letter reads.