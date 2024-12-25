AZAL plane crash involved 67 people on board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. There were 67 people on board the AZAL aircraft that crashed in Kazakhstan's Aktau, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told Trend.

"There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. There were no children among the passengers, and information about the injured will be provided shortly. According to the information, there are survivors who are receiving initial medical assistance

Contacts are being established with the Kazakh authorities, and the necessary operational support is being provided by Kazakhstan's emergency rescue agencies at the scene," AZAL said.