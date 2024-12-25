Black box from crashed AZAL plane in Aktau recovered, says Kazakhstan's transport prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The black box of the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) aircraft that crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, has been located, a representative of the Transport Prosecutor of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, six citizens of Kazakhstan, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, five crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.