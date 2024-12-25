Kazakhstan announces its readiness to provide all necessary assistance to families of victims in plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Mangistau region of Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to provide all necessary assistance to the families of victims in the plane crash near Aktau, Akim of the region Nurdaulet Kilybay said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We will provide all necessary assistance... They probably have no acquaintances or friends here. Almost all are foreigners. Taking this opportunity, if you are going to the city of Aktau, write down the phone number: +7 (702-52) 5-31-01. 24 hours a day, this phone number can help," he said.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.