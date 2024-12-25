Kazakhstan’s president orders state commission to investigate Aktau plane crash

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 25 December 2024 12:31 (UTC +04:00)

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the creation of a state commission in connection with the plane crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

According to Kazakhstani media, the state commission will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.

Bozumbayev is already en route to the crash site.

President Tokayev also instructed the dispatch of medical personnel from Astana to Aktau to provide all necessary assistance to the victims.

Earlier today, an Embraer 190 passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

