French Embassy in Azerbaijan expresses condolences over crash of AZAL airplane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Embassy of France in Azerbaijan expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines airplane in Aktau today, the publication of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan on X said, Trend reports.

“We wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the publication reads.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, en route Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from the airport of Aktau.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board the plane Embraer 190, which was on the Baku-Grozny flight that crashed in Aktau.