Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 25

Iran Materials 25 December 2024 11:16 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 2 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 24.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,501 rials, and one euro is 588,508 rials, while on December 24, one euro was 586,671.

Currency

Rial on December 25

Rial on December 24

1 US dollar

USD

566,501

563,669

1 British pound

GBP

709,560

706,181

1 Swiss franc

CHF

628,792

626,853

1 Swedish króna

SEK

50,937

51,037

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

49,798

49,612

1 Danish krone

DKK

78,870

78,670

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,652

6,624

1 UAE dirham

AED

154,255

153,484

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,837,799

1,828,857

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,756

202,468

100 Japanese yens

JPY

360,169

358,937

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,945

72,541

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,471,373

1,463,992

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

393,851

391,753

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

319,338

318,334

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,317

30,383

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,073

16,000

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,565

5,569

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,632

154,854

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,305

43,058

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

352,838

351,896

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,067

150,312

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,506,652

1,499,120

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

416,248

415,322

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

474,597

471,896

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,308

19,093

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

269

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

415,545

413,820

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,571

115,133

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,662

77,232

100 Thai baht

THB

1,659.432

1,645,112

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,238

125,540

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

388,450

388,165

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

799,014

795,020

1 euro

EUR

588,508

586,671

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,770

108,003

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,042

200,973

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,953

34,776

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,070

8,037

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,246

172,383

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,237

331,571

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

968,089

962,440

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

51,816

51,536

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

161,501

160,701

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,984

10,950

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 687,112 rials and $1 costs 661,418 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 668,397 rials, and the price of $1 totals 643,403 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 793,000–796,000 rials, while one euro is about 825,000–828,000 rials.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more