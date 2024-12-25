Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 2 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 24.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,501 rials, and one euro is 588,508 rials, while on December 24, one euro was 586,671.

Currency Rial on December 25 Rial on December 24 1 US dollar USD 566,501 563,669 1 British pound GBP 709,560 706,181 1 Swiss franc CHF 628,792 626,853 1 Swedish króna SEK 50,937 51,037 1 Norwegian krone NOK 49,798 49,612 1 Danish krone DKK 78,870 78,670 1 Indian rupee INR 6,652 6,624 1 UAE dirham AED 154,255 153,484 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,837,799 1,828,857 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,756 202,468 100 Japanese yens JPY 360,169 358,937 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,945 72,541 1 Omani rial OMR 1,471,373 1,463,992 1 Canadian dollar CAD 393,851 391,753 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 319,338 318,334 1 South African rand ZAR 30,317 30,383 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,073 16,000 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,565 5,569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,632 154,854 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,305 43,058 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 352,838 351,896 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,067 150,312 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,506,652 1,499,120 1 Singapore dollar SGD 416,248 415,322 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 474,597 471,896 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,308 19,093 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 269 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 415,545 413,820 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,571 115,133 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,662 77,232 100 Thai baht THB 1,659.432 1,645,112 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,238 125,540 1,000 South Korean won KRW 388,450 388,165 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 799,014 795,020 1 euro EUR 588,508 586,671 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,770 108,003 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,042 200,973 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,953 34,776 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,070 8,037 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,246 172,383 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,237 331,571 100 Philippine pesos PHP 968,089 962,440 1 Tajik somoni TJS 51,816 51,536 1 Turkmen manat TMT 161,501 160,701 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,984 10,950

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 687,112 rials and $1 costs 661,418 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 668,397 rials, and the price of $1 totals 643,403 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 793,000–796,000 rials, while one euro is about 825,000–828,000 rials.