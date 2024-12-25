Azerbaijan authorities launch identification process for Aktau plane crash victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Efforts are currently underway to identify the victims of today’s plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) aircraft in Aktau, Trend reports.

The work was discussed during today’s meeting of the State Commission, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, which was established to investigate the causes of the crash.

The meeting also addressed the urgent measures to be taken regarding the families and loved ones of the injured.

Notably, the family members and relatives of the passengers aboard the crashed plane were promptly notified through the dedicated hotline set up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, and they were provided with psychological and other essential support.