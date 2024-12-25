Azerbaijan shares experience in supervision system with Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan has shared its experience in the supervision system with Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

A delegation from the National Bank of Uzbekistan (NBU) visited the CBA to study the supervision system for non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs).

During the visit, the NBU delegation took part in an information exchange on the following topics: new regulations adopted for the supervision of NBCOs, business models, development dynamics, consumer protection in financial services, combating the legalization of criminal proceeds and financing terrorism, as well as enhancing financial inclusion.

The NBU delegation also held meetings with the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Agricultural Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

The meetings focused on discussing the principles of cooperation between NBCOs and these organizations, as well as their financing processes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel