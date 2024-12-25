Serbia shares Azerbaijan's grief - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The news of the human casualties in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines airplane near Aktau in Kazakhstan has deeply stunned and saddened us, the publication of Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djurić's X said, Trend reports.

“I express my deepest condolences to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the families of the victims, and the Azerbaijani people. Serbia shares your grief at this painful time,” he said.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.