ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. According to preliminary data, 37 Azerbaijani citizens were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau, Trend reports.

The information was provided by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

"According to preliminary data, there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 6 Kazakhstanis, 3 Kyrgyzstanis, and 16 Russians on board," the ministry said in a statement.