3 crew members survive AZAL aircraft crash - Kazakh transport minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Three of the five crew members aboard the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) aircraft that crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, survived the incident, said Marat Karabayev, Kazakhstan's Transport Minister, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

Karabayev noted that both pilots tragically lost their lives in the crash.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.