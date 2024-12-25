Araz transit corridor to link Iran to European market - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Araz transit corridor will connect Iran with the European market through Azerbaijan, the project manager of the Iranian part of the Araz Trade Corridor Yousif Rasouli told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, with the commissioning of the Araz transit corridor, the countries located in East Asia will be connected to Europe through Iran and Azerbaijan and will play an important role in cargo and passenger transportation.

Rasouli noted that, from the Iranian perspective, the entrepreneur in this project is Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company. Khatamul-Anbiya Construction Headquarters in Iran is carrying out the work on this project. The project works are scheduled to be completed within 36 months. Currently, the construction works are about 20 percent complete.

He stated that the construction of a bridge measuring 374 meters in length and 27 meters in width is underway across the Araz River. An Azerbaijani contractor is building half of the bridge under Azerbaijan's control, while an Iranian contractor is building the other half.

The Iranian official noted that a protocol of the meeting of the co-chairmen of the joint working group was signed on the construction in 2023 of a road border bridge and a crossing over the Araz River at the checkpoints of the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan Aghband (Azerbaijan)-Kalala (Iran), as well as the crossing of a railway line and railway bridges across Iranian territory between the East Zangezur economic region and Nakhchivan.

