Saudi Arabian MFA offers condolences to Azerbaijan following plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia has expressed condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan in connection with the victims and injured passengers of the AZAL aircraft crash near Aktau, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia shared this message in a post on its official X page.

"In light of the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, located in western Kazakhstan, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, wishing a swift recovery to the injured," the statement reads.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.