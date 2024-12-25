Another group of former IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The next resettlement to Jabrayil city under the “Great Return” program has taken place; the families sent in the morning have arrived in their motherland, Trend reports.

According to the regional correspondent of our agency, Jabrayil city welcomed 253 people - 49 families today. The families who arrived in the city were reunited with their native land with tears of joy.

Residents of Jabrayil city who returned to their native lands expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care. They also expressed gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers, and officers who rid our lands of occupation, wished repose to the souls of the martyrs, and wished patience to their families.

In the new buildings constructed in Jabrayil under the instructions of the head of state, all conditions have been created to accommodate the families.

To note, around 30,000 people currently live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. This includes not only the IDPs but also individuals involved in implementing projects in the region, as well as those fulfilling official duties in local branches of various state structures and in the healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors that have resumed operations.