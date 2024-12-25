Azerbaijan psychiatric hospital chief elaborates on aid for families affected by Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A psychological support group has been established in Azerbaijan for the families of victims involved in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane near Aktau, Director General of the Republican Psychiatric Hospital Orkhan Jafarov told Trend.

Jafarov added that representatives from the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, including several specialists such as psychiatrists, have been sent to Aktau to provide on-site psychological assistance.

"First of all, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash and wish a swift recovery to the injured. Currently, the Ministry of Health's representatives, specialists, and our psychiatrists are providing psychological support in Aktau. There are also groups at the airport consisting of psychiatrists and psychologists who are helping the victims' relatives and offering moral support," he said.

Jafarov added that a work schedule for specialists was quickly arranged at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"Currently, psychiatrists and psychologists are on duty at the airport, ready to provide any necessary assistance. If needed, the relatives of the victims will receive recommendations and support. So far, we have met with a few close relatives of the victims, but no formal requests for medical assistance have been made," he said.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.