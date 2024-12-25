Investigation stands ongoing since plane crash in Kazakhstan - AZAL official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. An official from Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) confirmed that investigations into the plane crash involving an AZAL aircraft in Kazakhstan are ongoing within the country’s territory, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters, Nermin Khalilova, a spokesperson for Heydar Aliyev International Airport, noted that precise details regarding the incident will be shared with the public upon the completion of the investigation.

"Immediate family members of the victims are donating blood at the Prosecutor General's office, and 14 individuals have been sent there," the AZAL official added.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.