Kazakhstan’s MFA expresses condolences over AZAL plane crash in Aktau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has expressed condolences regarding the tragic plane crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan extends its heartfelt condolences following the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in the city of Aktau, which resulted in the loss of passengers’ lives.

Sharing in the irreparable grief of the peoples of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, we express our solidarity and offer words of support to the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the crash and hope for their swift return to their families.

By the order of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh side has formed a special commission and is providing necessary assistance at the site of the incident," the statement reads.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.