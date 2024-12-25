Azerbaijan updates treasury account details for tax and budget payments

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The details of treasury accounts for tax and other budgetary payments have been updated in Azerbaijan’s state treasury authorities, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The Service noted that in line with the Ministry of Finance's directive on opening treasury accounts in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara district, the "Budget Account Information" service has been updated to reflect the new details for accounts in the state treasury through which taxes and other budget payments are processed.

The updated treasury account details now include accounts for local authorities in Khankendi and Aghdara.

The revised account particulars have been disseminated on the authoritative portal of the State Tax Service.

