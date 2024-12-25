Azerbaijan commissions construction of TV tower in Khojaly district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan has commissioned the construction of a television tower in the administrative territory of Khojaly district, Trend reports citing the single web portal on public procurement.

The "Radio Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications" production association will begin work on the construction project.

The company has contracted with "Korpu-Bina-Tikinti" LLC for the construction of the tower, with a contract worth 18.4 million manat ($10.8 million).

Notably, "Korpu-Bina-Tikinti" LLC, responsible for the construction work, was registered in 2007.

The legal representative of the company, with a charter capital of 300,000 manat ($176,471), is Goyushov Khalig.