Poland MFA expresses condolences over recent AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its condolences following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane, Trend reports.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished in the crash of the passenger plane of the Azerbaijani airline, which was traveling from Baku to Grozny and crashed in Kazakhstan. We wish a swift recovery to those injured,” the Ministry stated in a post on its X page.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.