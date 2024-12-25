Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan form joint working group following Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A joint working group has been created by the ombudsman institutions of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in response to the recent plane crash near Aktau, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Office.

Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva contacted Kazakhstan's Commissioner for Human Rights, Artur Lastayev, urging that the issue remain a priority to ensure appropriate measures are taken regarding those killed or in need of medical treatment following the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau. The Ombudsman for Children's Rights in Kazakhstan also reported that two girls, aged 11 and 16, had been hospitalized as a result of the crash.

"To establish direct and continuous contact, a working group consisting of staff from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan ombudsman institutions has been created, ensuring the exchange of necessary information. Issues related to the incident remain a priority, and additional information will be provided to the public," the statement said.

As previously reported, an Embraer 190 passenger plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed three kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that among the passengers on the plane were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 from Kazakhstan, 3 from Kyrgyzstan, and 16 from Russia.

AZAL confirmed that there were 67 people aboard the Embraer 190, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.