Uzbekistan offers condolences after tragic plane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 25. Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry expressed condolences over the plane crash in the city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic airplane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan, which claimed the lives of many. On behalf of the Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and close ones of the victims during this difficult time. Wish a speedy recovery to all injured," the ministry's statement reads.

Earlier today, a passenger Embraer 190 aircraft, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to AZAL, the Embraer 190 plane that crashed in Aktau was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members, a total of 67 people.

In connection with the crash, December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.