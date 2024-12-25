Turkish parliament speaker offers condolences to Azerbaijan following recent plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus called Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to express condolences regarding the tragic plane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau, Trend reports.

Kurtulmus expressed his condolences to Gafarova, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who perished in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near Aktau, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Gafarova thanked the speaker for his condolences.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.