Nathalie Goulet expresses condolences to families of AZAL plane crash victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. French Senator Nathalie Goulet has expressed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this plane crash," she told Trend.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the plane that crashed in the city of Aktau.

"According to preliminary information, there were 37 Azerbaijani, 6 Kazakh, 3 Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane," the ministry said.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the "Embraer 190" plane that crashed in Aktau, making a total of 67 people.