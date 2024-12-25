DNA samples taken from relatives of victims of plane crash near Aktau - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. DNA analysis is being taken from close relatives of those injured in the plane crash near Aktau, Trend reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office continues to investigate the criminal case related to the plane crash near Aktau (Kazakhstan).

It is noted that DNA tests are currently being taken from close relatives of the victims in the administrative building of the Prosecutor General's Office, located at 160 Suleiman Sani Akhundov Street (near the Darnagul metro station).

"To take the appropriate tests, family members of those injured in the incident should contact the specified address or the district (city) prosecutor's office at their place of residence. If they have additional questions, they can call the Prosecutor General's Office call center at "961", as well as the hotline at "161" and (012) 361 16 42," the Office said.