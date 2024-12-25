New Azerbaijan Party expresses condolences on AZAL airplane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Office of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (New Azerbaijan party) has expressed condolences over the crash of an AZAL airplane flying Baku-Grozny near Aktau, Trend reports.

“We are deeply grieved by the news of the crash of the airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

We express our deep condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in the tragedy, and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement reads.

Earlier today, passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board the plane Embraer 190, which was on the Baku-Grozny flight that crashed in Aktau.