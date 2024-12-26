Azerbaijan house in Austria dedicates memorial corner to Aktau crash victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A memorial corner has been set up in the Azerbaijan House in Salzburg, Austria, to honor fellow citizens who lost their lives in the crash of an AZAL aircraft near Aktau, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, Trend reports citing the Austrian Azerbaijanis Society.

"On behalf of the Azerbaijanis Society of Austria and the Azerbaijan House in Salzburg, we express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who survived the accident. All our prayers are with our brothers and sisters affected by this tragic event. We wish patience and convey our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims," the statement said.

To note, on December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was diverted to Aktau for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The report indicated a total of 67 individuals present, comprising 62 passengers and a contingent of 5 crew personnel. Preliminary assessments suggest that a cohort of 32 individuals has emerged unscathed, albeit with several presenting in a state of critical distress.

