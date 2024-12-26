Azerbaijan set to inaugurate modular hospitals in nation's Jabrayil, Gubadli cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Modular-type hospitals will be constructed in the cities of Jabrayil and Gubadli of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the single internet portal for public procurement.

The portal mentioned that the ball is already rolling on the design and cost documentation preparations.

The data provided states that the "Innovation and Supply Center" public legal entity under the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has completed its preparations for this project.

The organization has tasked Storm Building LLC with developing the project and cost documentation for the construction of the hospitals and signed a contract worth 217,400 manat ($127,882) with the company.

