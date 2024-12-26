Kazakhstan's Embassy in Baku to open memory book for victims of AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A Book of Memory will be established from 11:00 to 17:00 at the embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku, located at 14 Najafgulu Rafiyev street, in response to the significant human deaths resulting from the AZAL airplane tragedy in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The updated data shows that among the passengers were:

37 citizens of Azerbaijan, of whom 23 died, 14 survived;

3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, all survived;

16 citizens of Russia, of whom 7 died, 9 survived;

6 citizens of Kazakhstan are all dead.

Both pilots of the airplane were killed. Of the five crew members, three survived.

