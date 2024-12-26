Azerbaijan's Central Bank revokes licenses of several insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has revoked the licenses of two insurance agents following violations of the country's insurance regulations, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, the decision was made on December 24 following the Law "On Insurance Activity".

The revocation of one license was based on a voluntary request, while the other occurred due to the reoccurrence of circumstances within a nine-month period that led to the suspension of the license.

The list of insurance agents whose licenses were revoked is published under Articles 107.1.1 and 107.1.3 of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Law on Insurance Activities:

№ Insurance agent License issue date License number Legal basis for revocation 1 Aliyeva Nargiz 28.11.2023 SA-0304 Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Insurance Activities", Article 107.1.1 2 Seyfullayeva Gyzgayit 18.02.2010 000328 Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Insurance Activities", Article 107.1.3

