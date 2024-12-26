Tatarstan's president offers condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation) and Chairman of the "Russia-Islamic World" Strategic Vision Group, sent a letter of condolence to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan, which resulted in fatalities and injuries, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

With deep sorrow, the Republic of Tatarstan received the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25, 2024.

I kindly ask you to convey condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.

We sincerely share the grief of these losses and mourn together with the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.